MedStar Implements 'Extreme Weather Protocol' as Temps Soar

As the heat index goes up, MedStar has implemented what they call 'Extreme Weather Protocol,' for heat-related calls. (Published 50 minutes ago)

The August heat poses a serious health risk and paramedics are urging people to limit their time outdoors.

By 4 p.m. Monday, MedStar had responded to six heat-related calls and they expect that number will go up.

With a heat index forecasted for 105, they implemented what they call 'Extreme Weather Protocol.' That means any emergency call they run on that's outside gets elevated because of the heat.

"We rarely use that elevated response," said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar. "However, we have used it every day since last Wednesday. Today we initiated it it right at noon which is the earliest we’ve done it throughout the last week so you can tell it’s getting much hotter."

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

MedStar said their busiest time for heat-related calls take place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.