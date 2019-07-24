McKinney Man Holds His Old Heart After Transplant

Leslie Lee Walden was back at Baylor University Medical Center Wednesday after a transplant to see and hold the heart that nearly failed him, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The McKinney resident was relying on medication and a pacemaker until doctors told him a transplant was his only chance to spend time with his new granddaughter.

"I was right at death's door," said Waldon.

Wednesday he got the chance to see why. Dr. William Clifford Roberts, the Executive Director of the Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute, said Waldon is the 142nd patient they’ve brought in to see and hold their old heart.

"I think it's important to emphasize to people who've undergone a heart transplant how lucky they are," said Dr. Roberts.

He said the hope is that they’ll make the most of their second chance.