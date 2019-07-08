Mansfield Mother's Surgery to Be Streamed Live on Facebook

Doctors will perform a hysterectomy live on Facebook. The patient, a 39-year-old mother of two, hopes it gives other women the chance to ask questions about the common procedure. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A wife, mother of two and Mansfield elementary school teacher will give the public a glimpse into her very private surgery Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Monica Sudbury, 39, will allow cameras inside the operating room to stream her hysterectomy at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center on the hospital's Facebook page.

Sudbury, who teaches second grade, said she hoped the surgery's broadcast will educate women and their families about the medical options available to them.

"For me, this is all about teaching people," Sudbury said. "If someone watches and learns this procedure is a viable option for them, I think it is worth it."

Sudbury has suffered for years with polycystic ovary syndrome, which causes heavy menstrual bleeding.

Dr. Sara Northrop will perform the hysterectomy using one of the hospital's surgical robots, which will leave the patient with four tiny incisions and a far shorter recovery.

"This is not your grandmother's hysterectomy. No more hip-to-hip incisions," Northrop said. "I think when women see how far we have come technologically they may not be so fearful to seek treatment for these serious symptoms.”

The broadcast will start at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed on the Methodist Mansfield Facebook page. It will likely last 30 minutes or so. Doctors and experts will narrate the surgery and will answer viewers' questions live.