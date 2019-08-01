Man Receives New Ankle Created on 3D Printer

A first for medical technology in Arizona, a Mesa man received a new ankle created on a 3D printer.

Elliot Munro had battled cancer all his life. From the age of 11, Munro had taken medications as part of the fight against cancer. He first noticed the side effects of the medicine on his bones in his mid-twenties: intolerable pain in his ankles.

Elliot Munro was diagnosed with osteonecrosis, a disease that breaks down the bone faster than the body can repair it.

Fast forward to October of 2018. The pain in his right ankle was more than he could bear. His doctors told him amputation was the only remedy.

That’s when Munro met with Dr. Jeff Holmes of Banner Boswell Medical Center. Dr. Holmes had been made aware of a new procedure that Munro was a perfect candidate for.

