A 13-year-old patient at Medical City Children's Hospital got an awesome surprise thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Make-A-Wish Grants Medical City Patient's Wish to Go Deep-Sea Fishing

A 13-year-old patient at Medical City Children's Hospital got the surprise of his life Wednesday afternoon thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas.

Hospital staff organized a flash mob to reveal that 13-year-old Austin, from Balch Springs, and his family are going on a deep-sea fishing trip in Hawaii.

Austin is battling pediatric cancer and a brain tumor. His mother works in the hospital as a nurse.

Austin hopes to catch his very own trophy fish on the trip.

