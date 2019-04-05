Medical Centers Allocating Resources for Video Gamers

Hospitals are known to partner with professional sports teams to care for their athletes. Now major medical centers are allocating resources for professional video game players. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Hospitals are known to partner with professional sports teams to care for their athletes.

Now major medical centers are allocating resources for professional video game players.

Reid Hill, known in the gamer world as "Reizey", is with Magic Gaming, Orlando's professional NBC 2k league.

Even though players spend all day sitting, they're getting special attention from doctors at Orlando Health.

Possible Meteor Spotted In Southeastern U.S.

There were nearly 500 reported sightings of a fireball over the Southeastern region of the U.S. early Thursday morning, according to the American Meteor Society. Reports of the possible meteor came from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama. (Published Thursday, April 4, 2019)

"They practice for 8 to 10 hours a day and if they don't have a strong core, both their front and their back, they're setting themselves up for injuries," Orlando Health Physician Dr. Todd Sontag said.

Injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis, even problems with their elbows, neck and back.

"You just have to stay focused for such a long period of time," professional e-Gamer Reid "Reizey" Hill said.

The popularity of eSports has skyrocketed in recent years and predicted to reach a global audience of more than $500,000,000 by 2021.

Mental health care is just as important as physical health care.

"A lot of them don't know how to deal with the stress, they know if they don't win, they may be out of a job. This may be their only shot," said Dr. Sontag.

"We've been working hard. We think that work will pay off," said Hill.

Work that will keep their head in the game and their bodies in tip top gaming shape.