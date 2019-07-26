Low-Cost Shots Available for Kids in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health, along with the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County, will offer low-cost vaccines during the month of August.
The back-to-school events will occur at five different locations between August 3 and August 30.
Shots are available to children on Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program. Kids who don’t have insurance or are underinsured also qualify.
Children under 18 years of age can receive each vaccine for $8. The cost is $15 for adults without insurance.
For more information and to see a full list of locations, visit shots.tarrantcounty.com.