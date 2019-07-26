Low-Cost Shots Available for Kids in Tarrant County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Low-Cost Shots Available for Kids in Tarrant County

The back-to-school vaccine clinics will occur during the month of August

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A nurse demonstrates how a measles vaccine is administered at the Orange County Health Department on May 6, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

    Tarrant County Public Health, along with the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County, will offer low-cost vaccines during the month of August.

    The back-to-school events will occur at five different locations between August 3 and August 30.

    Shots are available to children on Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program. Kids who don’t have insurance or are underinsured also qualify.

    Children under 18 years of age can receive each vaccine for $8. The cost is $15 for adults without insurance.

    For more information and to see a full list of locations, visit shots.tarrantcounty.com.

