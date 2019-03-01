New Recall for Losartan Blood Pressure, Heart Disease Medication

A logo for losartan tablets, a high blood pressure and heart failure medication, affected by a Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, recall is seen inset in a file photo.

Thousands of bottles of a prescription medicine for treating high blood pressure and congestive heart failure have been recalled over the detection of trace amounts of a possible carcinogen.

About 56,000 bottles of losartan tablets were recalled by Camber Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, the latest in a series of losartan-related recalls. No one has reported any adverse affects from the drug in Thursday's recall, the company said in a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Losartan tablets in 25, 50 and 100 mg doses are being recalled by Camber. They were distributed nationwide.

Consumers should speak with their doctor to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug, or if they have experienced any adverse effects that may be related to the drug.

The identifying NDC numbers in the recall are Losartan 25 mg 31722-700-90, 31722-700-05, 31722-700-10; Losartan 50 mg 31722-701-30, 31722-701-90, 31722-70-10; and Losartan 100 mg 31722-702-30, 31722-702-90, and 31722-702-10. See a more detailed list, with lot and expiry numbers, here.

Trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid were found as an impurity or contaminant in an active ingredient. That compound is a potential human carcinogen, according to the recall notice.

Other manufacturers have recalled losartan in recent months, but Thursday's recall is for a different potential contaminant. Those recalls were made over detection of N-nitrosodiethylamine.

Anyone with questions about the latest recall may call Camber Pharmaceuticals at 866-495-1995 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays.