U.S. News & World Report has revealed its annual ranking of hospitals, and none from Texas made the top 20 honor roll for overall best.

The top 20 list was curated from 5,000 medical centers which were ranked based on points awarded for their specialties and how they rated in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. Hospitals with the highest point total defined the honor roll.

Though none from Texas made the top 20, that's not to say there aren't great, high-scoring hospitals in Dallas-Fort Worth or elsewhere in the Lone Star State.

U.S. News & World Report ranked UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas No. 1 in North Texas and No. 2 in the state behind Houston Methodist Hospital. The hospital was ranked nationally in seven adult specialties including diabetes and endocrinology (21), geriatrics (16), nephrology (25), neurology and neurosurgery (21), orthopedics (49), pulmonology (43) and urology (34).

UTSW was also rated high performing in four adult specialties (cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery and ophthamology) and five procedures (abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, colon cancer surgery, heart failure and lung cancer surgery).

"It is gratifying to see recognition across the board for our efforts to educate, discover, and heal," said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern. "Our commitment is to continue building upon the best currently available treatments and therapies that we provide to those who entrust us with their care, and to discover new and better ways to promote health and a healthy society across the region, the state, the nation, and the international community."

UTSW was recognized earlier this year by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top medical schools in the country and from Nature Index as the top institution in the world in the "healthcare" category for publishing high-quality scientific research.

Medical City Dallas ranks No. 14 in the country for gynecology care, according to U.S. News & World Report's rankings. Medical City Dallas also achieved High Performer status in cancer, gastroenterology and GI surgery, urology, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

"This award is a testament to the commitment of our multidisciplinary teams who provide the highest quality, most comprehensive healthcare to all of our patients," said Chris Mowan, CEO of Medical City Dallas. "Our emphasis on safety and quality shines when our experienced specialists and caregivers are recognized through accomplishments such as the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings."

With 16 hospitals recognized, with two receiving national rankings, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health leads the state in the number of accolades earned.

"We are honored to be recognized once again on this prestigious list for the outstanding care and service our people provide patients each day," said Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. "This recognition is a direct reflection of their commitment to those we serve as we work to deliver safe, quality, high-value, affordable care with an exceptional experience."

The Top 5 hospitals in DFW were UTSW, Baylor Dallas, Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Across the state,Baylor Medical Center in Dallas ranked No. 3, Medical City Dallas was sixth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest was 15th, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth was 18th, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas was 19th.

Of children's hospitals, the only Texas medical center to make the Top 20 was Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, which was ranked fourth. See the complete listing here.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings also ranked hospitals by specialty. The top three from Texas are listed below with links to see each list in its entirety.

Cancer

No. 1 in Adult Cancer Hospitals - University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

>50 High Performing in Adult Cancer - Houston Methodist Hospital

>50 High Performing in Adult Cancer - UT Southwestern Medical Center

Cardiology and Heart Surgery

No. 14 in Adult Cardiology & Heart Surgery Hospitals Houston Methodist Hospital

No. 21 in Adult Cardiology & Heart Surgery Hospitals Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano

No. 21 in Adult Cardiology & Heart Surgery Hospitals Texas Heart Institute at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center

Diabetes and Endocrinology

No. 21 in Adult Diabetes & Endocrinology Hospitals - UTSW

No. 42 in Adult Diabetes & Endocrinology Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

>50 High Performing in Adult Diabetes & Endocrinology - Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital

Ear, Nose & Throat

No. 14 in Adult Ear, Nose & Throat Hospitals - University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

No. 19 in Adult Ear, Nose & Throat Hospitals - Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

No. 40 in Adult Ear, Nose & Throat Hospitals - Baylor Medical Center Dallas

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

No. 15 in Adult Gastroenterology & GI Surgery Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

No. 34 in Adult Gastroenterology & GI Surgery Hospitals - Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

No. 38 in Adult Gastroenterology & GI Surgery Hospitals - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Geriatrics

No. 18 in Adult Geriatrics Hospitals - UTSW

No. 29 in Adult Geriatrics Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

>50 High Performing in Adult Geriatrics - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Gynecology

No. 14 in Adult Gynecology Hospitals - Medical City Dallas

UTSW

Woman's Hospital of Texas

Nephrology

No. 25 in Adult Nephrology Hospitals - UTSW

No. 35 in Adult Nephrology Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

>50 High Performing in Adult Nephrology - Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

Neurology and Neurosurgery

No. 21 in Adult Neurology & Neurosurgery Hospitals - UTSW

No. 24 in Adult Neurology & Neurosurgery Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

No. 34 in Adult Neurology & Neurosurgery Hospitals - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Ophthalmology

High Performing in Adult Ophthalmology - UTSW

High Performing in Adult Ophthalmology - Cullen Eye Institute at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital

Orthopedics

No. 26 in Adult Orthopedics Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

No. 49 in Adult Orthopedics Hospitals - UTSW

High Performing in Adult Orthopedics - Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center

Psychiatry

No. 5 in Adult Psychiatry Hospitals - Menninger Clinic

UTSW

Carrollton Springs Hospital

Pulmonology

No. 23 in Adult Pulmonology Hospitals - Houston Methodist Hospital

No. 43 in Adult Pulmonology Hospitals - UTSW

High Performing in Adult Pulmonology - University Hospital (San Antonio)

Rehabilitation

No. 3 in Adult Rehabilitation Hospitals - TIRR Memorial Hermann

Baylor Scott and White Institute for Rehabilitation–Dallas

UTSW

Rheumatology

UTSW

Urology

No. 34 in Adult Urology Hospitals - UTSW

No. 42 in Adult Urology Hospitals - University Hospital (San Antonio)

>50 High Performing in Adult Urology - Houston Methodist Hospital

