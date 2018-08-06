Last Minute Rush for Vaccinations in Dallas County

Fewer than 2 percent of North Texas students are opting out of immunizations. Families are getting their students up to date on their vaccines. (Published 2 hours ago)

Back to school means back to the doctor’s office for many North Texas kids who need to update their vaccinations.

As thousands of students get ready for that first bell, Dallas County’s Immunization Clinic is open as another option for parents looking to keep their costs low.

Many families are following immunization recommendations, despite the law allowing exemptions for matters of conscience, including religious reasons. Fewer than 2% of K-12 students are opting out in Dallas County, according to the health department.

The main clinic along Stemmons is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 p.m. Several students made the trip to get vaccinations on Monday. They were a welcome sight for medical staff, especially in light of recent outbreaks.

Back in the spring of 2017, dozens of kids were diagnosed with mumps in Cedar Hill. There was also a measles outbreak, sparked by unvaccinated people in Ellis County earlier this year.

The measles and mumps were both previously considered eradicated.

"Keep in mind vaccines are not a 100% effective, but they do reduce the severity of the illness if you do contract one fo those infections such as chicken pox, so in the best interest of your child and others in this community, get your children vaccinated,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County's Medical Director.

No child will be turned away at Dallas County clinics due to cost. If families are low-income, the fee can be waived. Otherwise, vaccinations are $10 on the first visit and $5 for any visit after.