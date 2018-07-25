Kraft Heinz Company recalled certain 15-ounce jars of its Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip over a risk of botulism.

The Kraft Heinz Company is recalling certain jars of its Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that could potentially lead to botulism if eaten, the company said on its website.

Kraft is voluntarily recalling about 7,000 cases of 15-ounce jars. The company said the affected items are showing signs of product separation, which can allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism.

Botulism is rare but can be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness can cause difficulty breathing and muscle paralysis. Symptoms include blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, a thick-feeling tongue, dry mouth and muscle weakness.

Kraft said there have been no complaints or reports of illness related to the products.

The recall affects 15-ounce glass jars in cases with "best when used by" dates ranging between Oct. 31, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2019. The items were produced and distributed by Kraft in the U.S.

Kraft urged customers not to eat the dip and return it to the store for an exchange or refund.