Kidd's Kids Leave for Trip of a Lifetime

Thursday morning, 57 children boarded a plane for Disney World as part of the 2018 Kidd's Kids trip. The mission was the dream of former radio personality Kidd Kraddick, whose legacy lives on.

It's an annual event that has brightened the lives of countless children over the years.

Thursday morning, 57 children boarded a plane for Disney World as part of the 2018 Kidd's Kids trip.

Each year, the Kidd’s Kids organization takes children, ages 5-12, living with life-threatening and life-altering conditions, and their families on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

They travel on a Southwest Airlines charter along with the cast of the nationally-syndicated Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

Toddler Towed With Car, Left in Freezing Lot Overnight

A 4-year-old girl was left alone inside a minivan overnight in a Milwaukee tow lot, authorities said. An impaired driver was pulled over and arrested for operating while intoxicated. Officers removed a 10-month-old child from the vehicle but left the 4-year-old girl, who spent the night in the tow lot where temperatures dropped to 19 degrees. (Published 2 hours ago)

With big smiles on their faces, these children were beyond excited for the trip of a lifetime.

It's the next stop on their journey, which has been more difficult than most.

Twelve-year-old Dillon Mitchell was paralyzed in a car accident last year and is now bound to a wheelchair.

DallasNews Rainy Days Hit State Fair of Texas in Coupon Books

"I can do anything. Nothing can stop me. I can have fun, no matter the circumstance," he said.

Founded in 1991 by the late, nationally-syndicated radio DJ Kidd Kraddick, the program has taken more than 1,000 children and their families on all-expenses-paid vacations to Walt Disney World.

Kraddick died in 2013 and in 2017, his daughter, Caroline Kraddick, created the Kidd's Kids Teen Trip to "Give Kids The World Village" in Central Florida, where children are provided an all-expenses-paid vacation with passes to Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld.

Professor Sues Over Transgender Pronoun Rebuke

A Shawnee State University professor is suing officials after receiving a written warning for violating its nondiscrimination policy by not addressing a transgender student using the gender terms preferred by the student. Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor and evangelical Christian, filed a federal lawsuit this month against officials at the university in Portsmouth. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

"As much as this is a benefit for the actual Kidd's Kids, it is really a vacation and boost for the families, the moms, the dads, the siblings, because for a few days, they get to forget about the medicine and treatments and hospitals and they just get to have fun and be normal kids," said Big Al Mack, one of the radio personalities on The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.