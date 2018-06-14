Kellogg has voluntarily recalled the Honey Smacks cereal, which was distributed across the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multi-state outbreak of infections possibly linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, officials say.

The sweetened puffed wheat cereal are a likely source of the Salmonella Mbandanka illness reported by 73 people in 31 states so far. There have been 24 hospitalizations and no deaths, the CDC says.

Kellogg has voluntarily recalled the Honey Smacks cereal, which was distributed across the U.S. Customers should not eat any of the recalled cereal.

The FDA is inspecting the facility that manufactures the Honey Smacks ceral and is working with Kellogg in its investigation.

