13-Month-Old's Memory Lives on Through NICU Care Packages

One Seagoville mother has turned her personal heartache into purpose. She wants to celebrate mothers inside the neonatal intensive care unit at Medical City Children's. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Inside the Ogletree home, coloring time for big sister Adalie has moved to the floor.

That's because the kitchen table is needed for a much bigger project. Boxes and bags full of donated items cover the table.

Everything from water tumblers to books, to tissues and chapstick, baby blankets and gift cards to cover gasoline and parking.

Each one is something the mother of a newborn fighting in the neonatal intensive care unit would appreciate.

No Kidding: Goat Farm Sees Spring Baby Boom

A Pennsylvania farm is experiencing an unprecedented baby boom - just in time for spring. Three goats welcomed triplets, quadruplets and a set of quintuplets at the Amish Farm & House, which is planning on a "baby goat shower" to celebrate. (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

Mother Lindsey Ogletree would know.

Her son Brody was born with more than a dozen birth defects and spent 397 days in the ICU.

"We have no rhyme or reason why he was born the way he was," Ogletree said. "It's just the way God made Brody."

Brody spent every moment of his precious life in the hospital.

"Even though his life was so short and only 13 months, he did so much in those 13 months and he's touched so many people and we just want to keep that going."

It's why Lindsey connected with other moms who've known love and loss to collect care packages for NICU moms at Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas.

Father Says Attempt to Pawn Baby Was a Stunt for Snapchat

This Florida father is rethinking his latest Snapchat skit. Brian Slocum, who was caught on camera at a Florida pawn shop attempting to pawn off his 7-month-old son, said the attempt was just a stunt for his Snapchat account that features himself and his baby. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

On Mother's Day weekend, they delivered 75 care packages for mothers they'll likely never meet.

"They are not alone," Lindsey said. "There are other people thinking about them. There are other people praying about them and they are not alone in this journey."

It's a project Lindsey hopes will keep growing, because she knows Brody is watching and lives on in each gift and act of kindness shown to another mother.

"We are able to help these moms and minister to these families because of Brody," Lindsey said. "Such a tiny baby, but he's what started all of this."

To read more about Brody's journey and the Ogletrees efforts to celebrate NICU mother's, click here.