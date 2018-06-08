How Can You Help Someone Struggling? Ask, Listen, Call - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
How Can You Help Someone Struggling? Ask, Listen, Call

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) not only offers help for those struggling but for the people who care about them as well

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Amid the recent reporting on suicides, including the deaths of TV host Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, people are wondering how to help a friend who might be in crisis.

    People who have survived their own suicide attempts say there are things others can do to help a person who might be at risk: ask and listen. And one psychiatrist adds that it's OK to talk to someone if they're having suicidal thoughts and the conversation won't magnify the idea, NBC News reported.

    But one survivor and activist advises not to offer advice or try to cheer people up, because she says those who are struggling can't see the bigger picture being painted.

    Also, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) not only offers instant access to help for people who are struggling with thoughts of dying, but it also offers help for people who care about them. If you are looking for help or are worried about someone else, call the hotline.

