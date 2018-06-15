A North Texas mother and daughter underwent successful kidney transplant surgeries that was streamed live on Facebook Friday.

Doctors said Jessica Gutierrez, was born with congenital kidney abnormalities and was in Stage 4 kidney failure when she found out her mother, Maribel, was a match – giving her life for the second time.

"There's nothing I can do to repay you, because you've always been a hero to me and always been by my side, no matter what," Gutierrez said through tears during an interview before the surgery.

The surgeries Methodist Dallas Medical Center – to take the kidney from Maribel and implanting it in Jessica – were streamed in four parts on Facebook with a warning that content may be graphic.

After the livestream doctors Alejandro Mejia and Richard Dickerman talked about the successful surgery, which normally would be very private. Both said it was important to promote organ donation, and to raise awareness about living donors.