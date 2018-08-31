Hospital Patients March To Erase Cancer

On Friday, Cook Children’s Medical Center kicked off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a pep rally in support its Erase Kid Cancer campaign.

During September, the campaign aims to raise funds that will support life-saving research, treatments, technology and programs for patients and families at Cook Children's in Fort Worth.

Patients, families and employees gathered on the hospital campus Friday for a performance by Burleson High School’s drum line, followed by speakers who touched on about the importance of cancer research.

"We are doing really wonderful things here, but we need to be able to continue to move forward until every child is cured of their cancer or cancer becomes a thing of the past," said Dr. Kenneth M. Heym, Medical Director, Oncology Program.

Marching with the band on Friday was a dream come true for 12-year-old cancer patient Savannah Rivas, who was diagnosed shortly after joining her school's band.

"Right as I joined band, I got diagnosed, so I couldn't play the flute or do anything, so it felt like I was back at my school, marching with the band," said Savannah.

According to the hospital, the total oncology clinical research studies at Cook Children's is 148. 100 patients are currently on clinical studies.

They have 81 open clinical trials and 46 investigational new cancer drugs.