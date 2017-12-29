Holidays Can Lead to Increased Visits to the Dentist

Your holiday stress may be leading to an expensive dental problem. Dentists say more patients come in this time of year with signs of teeth grinding directly related to increased holiday stress. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

Your holiday stress may be leading to what could be an expensive dental problem.

Dentists say more patients come in this time of year with signs of teeth grinding, directly related to increased stress during the holiday.

Even though police officer Chad Barfknecht has a stressful job, he deals with holiday stress, just like everyone else.

"Our call load is a lot different around Christmas time, so it does get more stressful for us," says Barfknecht.

He didn't think much of it, until his visited Dr. Melissa Santilli of Honey Dental.

"We were constantly having to do work, crowns, fillings, doing different things," says Barfknecht.

Turns out, he was grinding his teeth at night so frequently, they started to break.

"I wasn't aware that I was. I obviously have a stressful job and don't feel that I'm stressed," he says.

"During the holidays, I notice people are complaining more and more of joint pain around their jaw joint, as well as sleeping issues," says Dr. Santilli.

Dr. Santelli says the other signs you're grinding your teeth are heat and cold sensitivity, headaches, a stiff neck and feeling tired from a bad night's sleep.

The problem can be temporary or it can be chronic.

A few fills can fix cracked or chipped teeth.

"But if they wait until the teeth are becoming shorter and shorter, where a third of the half of the tooth is still there, then they might be considering porcelain replacements," says Dr. Santilli.

That's an expensive fix but was the best option Barfknecht, who now can smile with confidence.

"To have the security and safety, to know that it's something should last 20 to 30 years."

Dr. Santilli says grinding can be a sign of a bigger medical problem, or a side effect of medication.

You should talk to your doctor if that's the case.

Your holiday stress may be leading to what could be an expensive dental problem.



Dentists say more patients come in this time of year with signs of teeth grinding, directly related to increased stress during the holiday.



Baby Gorilla Born in Budapest Zoo

The Budapest Zoo is announcing the arrival of a new gorilla baby. A western lowland gorilla at the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden gave birth to a healthy baby before Christmas Eve. This is the fifth baby that has been born at this zoo. For now, zoo keepers can't tell its gender or weight, since its mother isn't letting it out of her arms. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

Even though police officer Chad Barfknecht has a stressful job, he deals with holiday stress, just like everyone else.



"Our call load is a lot different around Christmas time, so it does get more stressful for us," said Barfknecht.



He didn't think much of it, until his visited Dr. Melissa Santilli of Honey Dental.



"We were constantly having to do work, crowns, fillings, doing different things," said Barfknecht.



Turns out, he was grinding his teeth at night so frequently, they started to break.



"I wasn't aware that I was. I obviously have a stressful job and don't feel that I'm stressed," he said.



Hours Old Infant Abandoned at Rest Stop

A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area in Marion County, Florida. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the rest area around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday for a newborn baby boy who had been abandoned in the women's restroom an hour after it was born.

(Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

"During the holidays, I notice people are complaining more and more of joint pain around their jaw joint, as well as sleeping issues," said Santilli.



Santelli says the other signs you're grinding your teeth are heat and cold sensitivity, headaches, a stiff neck and feeling tired from a bad night's sleep.



The problem can be temporary or it can be chronic.



A few fills can fix cracked or chipped teeth.



"But if they wait until the teeth are becoming shorter and shorter, where a third of the half of the tooth is still there, then they might be considering porcelain replacements," said Dr. Santilli.



That's an expensive fix but was the best option Barfknecht, who now can smile with confidence.



Caught on Video: Chihuahua Takes on Coyote

A toothless Chihuahua named Paco took on a potentially deadly carnivore Thursday, after a coyote wandered into the backyard of his Florida home. The face-off was all caught on the home's video security system.

(Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

"To have the security and safety, to know that it's something should last 20 to 30 years," he said.



Santilli says grinding can be a sign of a bigger medical problem, or a side effect of medication.



You should talk to your doctor if that's the case.

