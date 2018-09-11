Group Provides Support for Cancer Patients

North Texas cancer support organization raises money to help build psychosocial and emotional support resources for cancer patients, survivors and their families. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Group Provides Social and Emotional Support for Cancer Patients

A special place for cancer patients, survivors and their families is asking for your help.

The Cancer Support Community of North Texas might be one of the best kept secrets for anyone dealing with cancer.

Ken Sakiewicz, of Argyle, said it's helped him and his family tremendously.

Sakiewicz was diagnosed with metastatic small cell lung cancer in April 2016.

He and his wife became members of Cancer Support Community of North Texas in October 2017 and have both attended support groups.

Sakiewicz visits the metastatic support group and his wife, Yvette, visits the family and friends group.

They are active in the Tarrant County clubhouse weekly, where they attend group, healing arts workshops, educational workshops and social events.

"It refocuses you on things that really would make a difference instead of worrying about the 'What ifs.' The 'What ifs' don't make a difference," Sakiewicz said.

The Cancer Support Community of North Texas offers complete emotional and psychosocial support to patients and their families at its three North Texas centers for free.

Private funding helps keep it that way, but the public can help too through the organization's annual One Run Texas event on Sept. 15.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

The Sakiewicz family will run in the event for the first time. Click here to donate to the "Tarrant Troopers" group.