Good Samaritans in Plano Save Man During Heart Attack

Monday, the City of Plano honored a group of Good Samaritans who jumped in to save a man's life after he suffered a heart attack. For one of the rescuers, it wasn't the first time she helped save a life.

Dr. Jiahuan Ding was dancing at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center in Plano on July 25 when he collapsed. His wife, Dr. Bingzhi Yang, was pulled to the floor with him as witnesses ran for help.

Recreation Coordinator Pam Perry heard the cries, rushed into the dance hall and immediately began chest compressions.

"While I was waiting on everybody to get there to help with the AED, that's all I thought about was just start the compressions," said Perry.

Witnesses already called 911, Recreation Supervisor Raney Krev brought the AED in from the hallway with help from volunteer Karen Williams.

"The AED actually prompts you whether or not to administer a shock, which it did. It administered a shock to him. It also tells you to continue CPR," said Perry.

Susan Barclay, a nurse from the Wellness Center, was on site and came into the room to help Pam with chest compressions.

After about four minutes, their efforts worked. Dr. Ding's pulse returned.

"He was coming to. In fact, he had raised his arm up and was trying to sit up as the paramedics walked in," said Perry.

Dr. Ding was hospitalized for one week and underwent rehab for another two, according to his family.

It turns out this was not Perry's first rescue. 10 years ago, she performed CPR on another man who collapsed in the fitness center. He also survived.

"That's unbelievable. Who gets to say that? What did you do today? I saved somebody's life," said Dr. Ding's daughter Paris Ding Stern.

Stern says her family is grateful for the people who gave her father, 72, a second chance at life.

"He's everything to us, so when I say second chance I really meant that," said Stern.

Ding, who will celebrate 50 years of marriage with his wife next year, is also a grandfather.

He says he plans to return to dancing later this week – a sport he picked up after surviving a stroke in 2013.

Ding and his wife are regulars at the recreation center dances, which have proven to be a lifesaver.

"Everybody saved my life," he said.

Another center employee, Cindy Robinson, was recognized for clearing the room and pulling partitions for privacy as the rescuers worked to resuscitate Dr. Ding.

All recreation employees are required to complete CPR and AED training every two years, according to Perry. She'd recently undergone a refresher course in February of this year.

"It's exciting, it's rewarding that your training has paid off," said Perry.