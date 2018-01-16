The flu season has been a bad one, hitting the elderly and kids hard. But even otherwise healthy people can be severely affected. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Get Ready, 13 More Weeks of Influenza: CDC

The flu season has been a bad one, hitting the elderly and kids hard. But even otherwise healthy people can be severely affected.

Many hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with flu patients.

"There's still a lot more flu to go this year -- maybe even 13 weeks more of flu activity," said Dr. David Wentworth of the CDC.

This flu season has come on so strong, so fast, the Centers for Disease Control postponed a meeting on nuclear preparedness -- originally scheduled for Tuesday -- and met instead about the flu.

CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot early during flu season. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Joe Morrison, 58, of Florida was a picture of health last Wednesday.

"Thursday morning, he's in the hospital. On Friday night, he was responding to people, but a few hours later he had a stroke and that was it," said friend Steve Overton.

With his immune system compromised by the flu, Morrison died the next day.

Even though this year's flu shot is not doing a great job of preventing cases, experts say the vaccine can help prevent flu deaths.

The virus spread easily. Video from MIT shows how droplets from sneezes fly much farther than you might think, a good reminder to cover sneezes and coughs and wash hands frequently.

The flu seems particularly bad this year because cases are hitting every state, all at once.