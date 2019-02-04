Garland Child's Death Reported as 'Flu-Related'

For the first time in the 2018-2019 flu season, the flu virus is considered widespread in Texas, Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Dallas County health officials announced on Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season in the county.

Officials said the child was 4-years-old and lived in Garland.

Due to privacy reasons, no other information was released.

This death marks the seventh flu-related death in Dallas County this season.

The CDC advises all children older than 6 months receive an annual flu vaccine, with rare exception, and adds that some children are at especially high risk of developing serious flu complications which can result in hospitalization and death. DCHHS offers six different immunizations clinic locations.

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

Common flu symptoms are sneezing, coughing, high fever, fatigue and body aches.