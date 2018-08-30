Garland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus for 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

West Nile Virus

Complete coverage of the West Nile virus in North Texas

Garland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus for 2018

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Garland Reports First Human Case of West Nile Virus for 2018
    Alice Barr

    The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Garland for 2018, the city's health department says.

    The patient was infected with the neuroinvasive form of the virus -- the most severe form of the disease.

    The name of the infected resident is being withheld due to medical privacy reasons. City officials did confim the patient lives near the 3200 block of Bending Oaks Trail, near the intersection of Belt Line and Jupiter roads, and that adulticide has already been sprayed in the area to reduce the mosquito population.

    Residents can view a map depicting areas where WNV virus has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population on the City of Garland webpage at GarlandTX.gov. Spraying activity can also be found on Garland's Facebook and Twitter pages.

    Garland health said West Nile virus has been detected in 22 mosquito samples this year and that residents are urged to prevent mosquito bites.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices