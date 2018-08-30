The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Garland for 2018, the city's health department says.

The patient was infected with the neuroinvasive form of the virus -- the most severe form of the disease.

The name of the infected resident is being withheld due to medical privacy reasons. City officials did confim the patient lives near the 3200 block of Bending Oaks Trail, near the intersection of Belt Line and Jupiter roads, and that adulticide has already been sprayed in the area to reduce the mosquito population.

Residents can view a map depicting areas where WNV virus has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population on the City of Garland webpage at GarlandTX.gov. Spraying activity can also be found on Garland's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Garland health said West Nile virus has been detected in 22 mosquito samples this year and that residents are urged to prevent mosquito bites.