Funding for Collin County Service Has Run Out: Founder

The founder of a Collin County nonprofit says funding for a critical service it provides has run out, weeks before anticipated. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Funding for Critical Service in Collin County Has Run Out: Nonprofit Founder

Fears for a nonprofit in Collin County have now come true.

Grace To Change in McKinney provides counseling for people dealing with addiction who otherwise can't afford it.

State funding makes up about 85 percent of its budget, founder Shannon White said.

But this week, she said funding ran out and the nonprofit won't get anymore until the new fiscal year begins Sept. 1.

Until then, White said she is asking for donations to ensure people who need treatment still receive it.

"What's happened is we've utilized in 11 months what we've been allotted for 12 months which says the need is much greater in Collin County than we understood it to be before," White said.

The state funding is funneled through the county, where talks about the upcoming budget are ongoing.

White said she hoped county commissioners would increase the amount of money substance abuse programs received, as well as the amount the state contributed.



White said the two other nonprofit substance abuse treatment centers in Collin County are also out of money for those programs, so the wait list for people seeking treatment is growing.