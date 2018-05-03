"Texas All Grass-Fed" Frozen Chicken Recalled

A recall involving chicken, could change what Texans make for dinner Thursday night and you're urged to check your freezer for recalled products.

The Texas Health and Human Services says Texas All Grass-Fed a meat and poultry processor located in Sealy, Texas is recalling 2,300 whole frozen chickens because of concerns over processing issues that may have permitted the growth of salmonella or other bacteria.

The recalled chicken was package whole in plastic bags and distributed in the Dallas, Houston and Austin areas. While the risk is low, DSHS is urging people to throw out the recalled chicken or return it to where they bought it.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with eating the recalled chicken, but anyone who got sick after eating chicken from Texas All Grass-Fed should contact their health care provider and tell them about the possible exposure.

