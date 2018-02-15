Free Adult Flu Vaccines Available in Dallas County

The CDC has released a preliminary report on flu vaccine effectiveness for this season. The vaccine appears to be about 36 percent effective. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering free flu vaccines to underinsured and uninsured adults, and extending free vaccinations at several clinics.

The flu vaccine is available to underinsured and uninsured adults who live in the 75104 ZIP code in Cedar Hill on Monday, Feb. 19, from 8-10 a.m. at the Cedar Hill Rec Center, 310 East Parkerville Road.

The vaccine will also be available to 75247 ZIP code residents in Dallas at the Mexican Consulate, 1210 Riverbend Drive, on Monday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Additionally, DCHHS extended the free adult flu vaccinations at the following clinics while supplies last:

Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic, 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Irving Branch Immunization Clinic, 440 South Nursery Road, Irving, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John West Branch Immunization Clinic, 3312 North Buckner Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic, 1113 East Jefferson Blvd. Suite 200, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Health officials say older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to severe flu illness.