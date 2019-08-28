Fort Worth MedStar Takes Us Inside Communications Center

Traffic in North Texas can change in an instant. We tell you about it every morning and the people over at MedStar deal with it all the time. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Often medical emergency personnel are rerouted while trying to get patients to the hospital.

We were inside MedStar’s communications center to give you a firsthand look at how it’s done. It’s a roadwork utility system that helps MedStar navigate the best ways possible to get to an emergency regardless of traffic or weather.

"It’s very, very real time. It’s very granular. So we can really see with great detail. Second, we can manage road closures and things that we know are happening, so if TXDOT tells is that a section of road is going to be closed from this time to that time. We can close it on this program in advance so that even when it happens, schedule a time that will start routing ambulances around that area to start avoiding response delays," said MedStar’s Matt Zavadsky.

