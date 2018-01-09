Students in the Fort Worth I.S.D. return to class on Tuesday January 9, and the district is reminding teachers, staff, administrators and parents of flu precautions.

The information was given to everyone on campus, while parents received the information by phone, text, email, Facebook or Twitter.

The first reminder is that it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Secondly, the district is reminding everyone about the importance of frequent and diligent hand washing. Fort Worth I.S.D. says it will make sure that all campuses have an adequate supply of soap and hand sanitizer.

Small Dog Survives After Eagle Flys Away With It

A lucky puppy in Pennsylvania has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle. Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her. "We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn't think she'd be alive," said Zoey's owner.

(Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Third, the list warns against hand shaking during flu season.

Fourth, a reminder to cover your face with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Fifth, stay home until 24 hours after any fever subsides.