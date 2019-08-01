Fort Worth Breastfeeding Awareness Event Saturday

Aleksandra Milenovic watches her 24 hours old baby Milica after breastfeeding her at the Obstetrics and gynecological Clinic "Narodni Front" in Belgrade on July 31, 2018.

The Big Latch On is a worldwide breastfeeding event held in North Texas this Saturday to raise awareness and support for breastfeeding.

From 10:30 a.m. to 10:31 a.m., mothers at the event will latch their babies for one minute. The event hopes to beat the 2015 Fort Worth record of 278 latched children.

The free event is located at University Christian Church in Fort Worth on Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities include vendors, a baby wearing class and more.

Event sponsors include Tarrant County Breastfeeding Coalition, Mothers’ Milk and the Bank of North Texas.

Visit their Facebook event page for more information.