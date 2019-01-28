Flu Season Keeping Texas Doctors Busy

Positive flu cases are now in 36 states, including Texas, which is up from 30 states just a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Nationally, more than 11 million people have had the flu and 22 children have died. Three of those children are from Texas.

According to hospital testing, 20 percent of flu tests across the state have come back positive compared to 15.7 percent the week before.

Tarrant County is one of seven Texas counties with culture confirmed Flu A and B. Dallas County has culture confirmed Flu A. Collin, Denton and Parker counties have only had rapid tests come back positive for flu.

1,865 people have died this season in Texas with flu or pneumonia as an underlying or contributing cause of death and more than 1,400 of those are people 65 older.