(FILE PHOTO) A technician prepares a flu vaccine by drawing it from its vial through a needle into a syringe.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) will begin distributing seasonal flu vaccine for adults on Monday, Aug. 27. DCHHS is awaiting Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) shipment.

"We urge everyone to get their flu shot now while it is early in the season," said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS director. "The sooner you get the flu shot and practice good hygiene the severity of the flu season, most certainly, could be averted."

Residents can get the flu shot at any of the seven DCHHS clinic locations throughout Dallas County.

Business hours for all locations are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except the Grand Prairie location which is every 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wednesday of each month 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Clinic Locations

DCHHS Imm Clinic, 2377 Stemmons Frwy, #141, Dallas, 75207, 214-819-2162 or 214-819-1903

John West Branch, 3312 N. Buckner Blvd, #200, Dallas, 75228, 214-321-5747

Jefferson Branch, 1113 E. Jefferson Blvd., #200, Dallas, 75203, 214-948-0425

Farmers Branch, 2774 Valwood Pkwy., Farmers Branch, 75234, 972-241-2684

Irving Branch, 440 S. Nursery Rd., Irving, 75060, 972-721-3661

Spring Valley Branch, 8202 Spring Valley Rd., #200, Dallas, 75240, 214-358-0926

Grand Prairie Branch, 1413 Densman St., Grand Prairie, 75051, 972-642-5962

The cost for the flu vaccine is $20. Flu vaccine is covered by Medicare and Medicaid at no charge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu vaccine as the best means of flu prevention for almost everyone except children younger than 6 months of age. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

"It takes about two weeks for the body to develop the antibodies needed to provide protection against the flu virus," Dr. Perkins said. "That's why we are encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible, so they're protected early in the flu season."

In addition to getting the flu shot, DCHHS encourages everyone to practice cough and sneeze etiquette along with proper hand-washing. DCHHS has flu prevention materials on its website available for the public to download.