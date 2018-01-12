Five More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Dallas County

Five more flu-related deaths have been reported Friday afternoon in Dallas County, bringing the season total to 31.

That is in addition to three flu deaths this season in Tarrant County and two others in Denton County.

The latest deaths in Dallas County involved patients ranging in age from 38 to 60 years old, and they were residents of Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Dallas, Addison and Carrollton, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Additional identifying information won't be released by the health department.