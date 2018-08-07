Dallas County Health and Human Services reports the first West Nile-associated death in the county this year.
Officials said an adult with "underlying medical conditions" died after previously contracting the West Nile neuroinvasive disease.The patient lived in the 75229 zip code.
Additional details about the death are not being released because of privacy laws.
At this time, DCHHS has not announced any plans to do additional ground spraying for mosquitoes.
People who are 50 years or older have a higher risk of developing a severe infection because of West Nile, according to DCHHS. DCHHS has tips on preventing the West Nile virus on its website.
How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.