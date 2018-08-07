Dallas County Health and Human Services reports the first West Nile-associated death in the county this year.

Officials said an adult with "underlying medical conditions" died after previously contracting the West Nile neuroinvasive disease.The patient lived in the 75229 zip code.



Additional details about the death are not being released because of privacy laws.

At this time, DCHHS has not announced any plans to do additional ground spraying for mosquitoes.



People who are 50 years or older have a higher risk of developing a severe infection because of West Nile, according to DCHHS. DCHHS has tips on preventing the West Nile virus on its website.