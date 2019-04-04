First Case of Measles Confirmed in Dallas County Since 2017

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department has confirmed the first case of measles in Dallas County since 2017.

Investigators said the individual was exposed to another confirmed measles case from Tarrant County at their mutual workplace in Dallas County. They said the exposure happened in March.

Officials with the health department said the Dallas County case stayed home during their potential contagiousness period, therefore not resulting in any additional public or workplace exposures.

"This is a great example of a public health success story. We had great coordination with the Tarrant County Health Department and the employer. The patient voluntarily quarantined themself and therefore, there was no public exposure to this highly contagious virus. The DCHHS epidemiology staff are to be commended for their efforts", said DCHHS Director/Health Authority Dr. Philip Huang.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes. Measles usually begins with fever (as high as 105°F), cough, runny nose, and red eyes. These symptoms are followed by a rash that spreads from the head downward to the hands and feet. The incubation period for this febrile rash illness is between 7 and 21 days. Patients are contagious from 4 days before rash to 4 days after onset of rash.