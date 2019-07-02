As lawsuits make their way through the legal system, a team of fertility specialists around the country is working to implement new policies to make sure the loss of thousands of frozen eggs and embryos doesn’t happen again.

You may recall two fertility clinics in two states had major equipment failures that led to those losses. But Dr. Bradley Hurst, a North Carolina doctor, said he and a team were working on new protocols to prevent a repeat.

CLICK HERE to read more from WCNC.

If you’re a patient considering freezing your eggs or going through the frozen embryo process, make sure that your doctor works at a clinic that is a member of SART - the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.