Fertility Specialists Work to Prevent Fertility Equipment Failures - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fertility Specialists Work to Prevent Fertility Equipment Failures

By WCNC

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fertility Specialists Work to Prevent Fertility Equipment Failures
    NBC News

    As lawsuits make their way through the legal system, a team of fertility specialists around the country is working to implement new policies to make sure the loss of thousands of frozen eggs and embryos doesn’t happen again.

    You may recall two fertility clinics in two states had major equipment failures that led to those losses. But Dr. Bradley Hurst, a North Carolina doctor, said he and a team were working on new protocols to prevent a repeat.

    CLICK HERE to read more from WCNC.

    If you’re a patient considering freezing your eggs or going through the frozen embryo process, make sure that your doctor works at a clinic that is a member of SART - the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices