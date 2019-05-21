Expanded Cancer Center Opens In Fort Worth

Fort Worth doctors say a third of patients who come to Fort Worth's public hospital are already in advanced stages of cancer. The new facilities will hopefully lead to earlier diagnoses, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The JPS Oncology and Infusion Center is now open in Fort Worth.

The 51,000 square foot building houses nutritionists, psychological services for those struggling with the stress of fighting a sometimes deadly disease, a surgical oncologist, an on-site pharmacy and an office for the JPS Cancer Survivors Clinic, which was created three years ago and is one of only two facilities of its kind in the state of Texas.

"We're planning on having the ribbon cutting at 7:45 a.m. so we can get to work on a full day treating patients," said Dr. Bassam Ghabach, director of the Oncology and Infusion Center.

He said that 38 percent of cancer patients who come to JPS are already in stage 3 or 4 when they're diagnosed.

By diagnosing patients earlier, oncologists can improve their likelihood of beating the disease.

At JPS, oncology visits have increased about 20 percent over the past four years, rising from 33,001 in 2015 to 40,461 last year.

The most common types of cancer treated at the health network are breast, lung, colorectal, head and neck and prostate.

JPS announced last summer that it struck a deal to lease the former Moncrief Cancer Center site as that organization consolidated its Fort Worth operations into another facility.