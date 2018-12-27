Eat This, Not That: Tips for a Healthy 2019 From a Dietitian

Many will be thinking about resolving to be healthier in 2019 so all this week, NBC 5 Today is taking a closer look at how to live our healthiest lives.

This time of year can be hard with sweets -- but there are alternatives.

"There are a lot of things you can do. I've tried black bean brownies," said Isabella Ferrari, a dietitian at Parkland Hospital. "There are a lot of things you can use -- you can use avocado instead of vegetable oil."

Think about using sugar substitutes or different types of flour, like almond or coconut. Nuts are also a healthy option.

"If you're going to a party, consider bringing your own dessert option so you have a healthy choice," Ferrari said. "And when you make your plate -- go for protein and whole grains."

She says have a mindset of a lifestyle change, rather than of a diet.

"People usually see a diet and say they will be on it for 3 months and lose 40 lbs. That's not usually how it works," Ferrari said. "It's just the way you eat as a lifestyle so you can indulge in sweets and nice things and never feel guilty because its not a diet, its how you live your lifestyle."