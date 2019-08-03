Blood Donations Needed for Victims of El Paso Shooting

Carter BloodCare is asking for help, they need blood donations to fill a local shortage.

The regional blood donation organization was called Saturday to "send lifesaving blood products" to the medical facilities treating the victims of the shooting in El Paso.

North, central and east Texas community blood centers must keep rebuilding the blood supply over the next week in order to combat the shortages.

Walk-ins are welcomed at their more than 20 donor centers. Appointments can also be made by calling or texting 800-366-2834.

For more information on the donating blood donating, visit their website.

Carter BloodCare thanks "the blood donors who have been rebuilding the community blood supply, and our loyal platelet donors boosted the supply so that we were able to have the blood products available."

If you are unable to give blood, or simply wish to further support the victims, Paso Del Notre Community Foundation set up a victims relief fund to accept monetary donations to support victims and their families affected by the tragedy.

For more information about the relief fund, click here.