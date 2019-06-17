Doctors, Nurses Train With World's Smallest Heart Pump

Doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio receive training on the world's smallest heart pump.

Doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio received hands on training with the world's smallest heart pump.

The Impella heart pump is about the width of a pencil and roughly 3 feet long.

It improves blood flow through the heart.

It's a temporary measure used in patients suffering from heart attacks or other conditions that decrease the efficiency of the heart.

The mobile lab will only be visiting St. Luke's hospital in the Toledo area, the city's NBC affiliate WNWO reports.

It travels year around, servicing hundreds of hospitals nationwide.