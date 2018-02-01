Doctors Fight Flu, 'Stock Show Crud'

The doctors at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are trying to keep the flu in check as thousands converge on the popular event. (Published 44 minutes ago)

The flu has a tight grip on the North Texas; overwhelming offices, schools and even hospitals.

“The flu hasn't been a big problem. If you're worried about the flu and don't want to go to the Stock Show, then don't go to work, don't go to school [or] don't go to the movies,” Dr. Stephen Brotherton said.

Brotherton is the medial director for the Stock Show and makes it a priority to place hand sanitizer stations around the grounds for easy access.

“The flu has not hit us any worse at the Stock Show than it has anywhere else,” Brotherton said. “We are very proactive about that and I think it's had a good effect.”

Something affectionately called “Stock Show Crud” is far more prevalent.

“If you tend to have asthma or you are prone to reactive illnesses like that it's a little more easy to get that at the stock show because there is dirt [and] there is animal hair,” Brotherton said.