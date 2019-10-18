Do Big Weather Changes Impact Your Health? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Do Big Weather Changes Impact Your Health?

By Samantha Davies

Published 6 minutes ago

    File photo of a woman warming up before exercising in cold weather.

    This time of year, big swings in the weather are very common as we transition from the hot summer to the cold winter months. Several cold fronts move through North Texas during the fall, bringing big temperature swings and pressure changes.

    NBC 5's Weather Experts track the barometric pressure and air temperature on a daily basis.

    One of the big questions we always get concerns whether these weather changes impact your health. I talked to Dr. Carmelita Teeter, Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon at Medical City Las Colinas, to find out.

    See the full interview in the video player below:

    Several cold fronts move through North Texas during the fall, bringing big temperature swings and pressure changes. But, does that affect your health?

