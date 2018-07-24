Sheriff's Office Rallies Behind Girl With Blood Disorder

Authorities in Denton County are getting behind a little girl with a rare blood disorder. Denton County Sheriff's Office is holding a bone marrow swab drive Friday, to benefit Hallie Barnard. (Published 37 minutes ago)

The Denton County Sheriff's Office is getting behind a little girl with a rare blood disorder, holding a bone marrow swab drive Friday to benefit Hallie Barnard.

Barnard was diagnosed Diamond-Blackfan anemia when she was a baby. The disease stops her body from producing red blood cells. She's on a waiting list for a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

"I just get a little tired easily," she said. "It doesn't hurt any more. I get blood draws all the time, but it doesn't hurt."

Two years ago, the organization Hallie's Heroes was formed. Since then, hundreds of bone marrow drives have been held in her name. So far, 53 matches have been found – for others. Hallie is still waiting for her match.

"I can't even say it's bittersweet," said Hallie's mother, Elyse Barnard. "It's amazing to be involved in other people's journey. In their miracle."

The Denton bone marrow swab drive will be held Friday from 1-4 p.m. Samples will become part of the National Bone Marrow Registry.

Finding a match – to Hallie – would mean the world.

"If you get sick, you'll have a match to save your life," she said. "And it's awesome."