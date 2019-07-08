Dallas County Health will spray for mosquitoes Monday and Tuesday after another mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department said Monday a mosquito tested positive for the virus in the 75230 ZIP code.

Spraying will take place July 8 and 9 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. in an area bound by Overdowns Drive on the north, North Dallas Tollway on the west, Edgemere Road on the east and Falls Road on the south.

While the insecticide is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors, DCHHS said.

"Persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible. Persons out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them. Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect."

The West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood from infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis. Milder symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

"Mosquito season is here. We want the residents of Dallas County to know to expect more positive traps this season and to therefore remember the 4 Ds." said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director, in a previous statement.