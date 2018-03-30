Mosquito Season is Here: Fight the Bite - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mosquito Season is Here: Fight the Bite

Published 14 minutes ago

    A survivor of the West Nile virus spoke at a news conference Friday morning kicking off Dallas' efforts to "Fight the Bite" and control mosquitoes.

    Sean Lemoine shared his experience alongside Dallas officials who warned the public to do their part to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

    County health officials would not say if they are expecting a worse than usual mosquito season, but they remind everyone to drain standing water.

    Here are resources for reporting standing water that could be a source of mosquitoes:

    Dallas:Request City Service for Mosquitoes

    Fort Worth:Code Compliance

    Richardson: Report Mosquitoes or Possible Source

