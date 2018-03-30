A survivor of the West Nile virus spoke at a news conference Friday morning kicking off Dallas' efforts to "Fight the Bite" and control mosquitoes.

Sean Lemoine shared his experience alongside Dallas officials who warned the public to do their part to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

County health officials would not say if they are expecting a worse than usual mosquito season, but they remind everyone to drain standing water.

Here are resources for reporting standing water that could be a source of mosquitoes:

Dallas:Request City Service for Mosquitoes



Fort Worth:Code Compliance



Richardson: Report Mosquitoes or Possible Source

