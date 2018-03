Free meals will be available to students in the Dallas Independent School District during Spring Break.

The Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services Department is offering the meals at select campuses from March 12 to 16.

Meals are available to students up to 18 years-old and special needs students up to age 21.

Morning snacks will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon.

CLICK HERE to view a list of participating schools.