Dallas Doctors Seeing Spike in Flu Cases

Doctors at an ER clinic in Dallas say they've diagnosed dozens of flu cases in the past week, Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

As many of us get ready to spend Christmas with family, doctors in North Texas are seeing a spike in flu cases.

We are in the beginning of flu season but over the past week, doctors in Dallas say they've seen a “significant increase” in the number of positive flu cases.

At Trusted ER Hillcrest near the SMU Campus, out of about 40 patients tested for the flu in the past few days, 35 have come back positive.

“That tells me it’s going to be a busy flu season but that's okay. The goal with treating the flu is to come in early. The truth that the medications that we have to treat the flu have to be started within the first 48 hours of symptoms,” said Dr. Gorav Bahil.

Dr. Bahil said symptoms include a quick, onset of fever, cough, congestion and muscle aches.

More than 80,000 Americans died from flu complications last season, more than doctors had seen in 40 years.

Though it’s still too early to tell how effective the vaccine will be, doctors are urging people to get the flu shot and to wash your hands if you can't avoid being around sick family over the holidays.

If you are sick, they say it's best to skip celebrations with others.