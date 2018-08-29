Dallas County Health and Human Services says they'll begin ground spraying after three more mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The latest samples were pulled from traps in DeSoto (75115), Glenn Heights (75154) and Duncanville (75137).

Watch Live Sentencing Underway for Ex-Officer Roy Oliver

Ground spraying will be in done in all three zip codes. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. August 29, 30 and 31, weather permitting.

Earlier this month, an adult with "underlying medical conditions" died after previously contracting the West Nile neuroinvasive disease.The patient lived in the 75229 zip code.