Dallas County Health and Human Services says they'll begin ground spraying after three more mosquito pools have tested positive for West Nile virus.
The latest samples were pulled from traps in DeSoto (75115), Glenn Heights (75154) and Duncanville (75137).
Ground spraying will be in done in all three zip codes. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. August 29, 30 and 31, weather permitting.
Earlier this month, an adult with "underlying medical conditions" died after previously contracting the West Nile neuroinvasive disease.The patient lived in the 75229 zip code.
How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.