There have been more than 100 flu-related deaths in North Texas during the 2017-2018 flu season.

Two people with high-risk health conditions are dead after developing complications from the seasonal flu, Dallas County Health and Human Services confirms.

The deaths bring the total number of flu-related deaths in the county to 82 for the 2017-2018 season.

The patients were a 33-year-old from Lewisville and a 77-year-old from Dallas. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.

"Flu activity in Dallas County has been extremely active this season," said Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, DCHHS interim director. "This death is an unfortunate reminder that influenza can lead to serious complications and sometimes be fatal."

"All indications show flu activity is beginning to decrease; however, influenza is still prevalent in Dallas County," said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS health authority/medical director. "Older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and infants are more vulnerable to flu illness and should still take precaution."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider. The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1virus.

The adult flu vaccine is given in the adult immunization clinic on the first floor at the DCHHS building located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas. The children's vaccine is available at all DCHHS immunization clinics. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 214-819-2162 or visit www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/influenza.html

