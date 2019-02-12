Dallas County Reports 8th Flu Related Death of Season

Workers with Dallas County Health and Human Services are reporting another flu-related death.

Officials said the 69-year-old person died from complications from the seasonal flu. Due to privacy reasons, no other information about the patient is released.

This is the eighth person to die in Dallas County from flu-related symptoms this season.

Just this week, doctors at Children's Health in Dallas and Cook Children's in Fort Worth said the number of cases of flu they saw in the past week has gone up.

The CDC advises all children older than 6 months receive an annual flu vaccine, with rare exception, and adds that some children are at especially high risk of developing serious flu complications which can result in hospitalization and death. DCHHS offers six different immunizations clinic locations.

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

Common flu symptoms are sneezing, coughing, high fever, fatigue and body aches.