Dallas County Reports 8th Flu Related Death of Season - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas County Reports 8th Flu Related Death of Season

Published Feb 12, 2019 at 8:04 PM | Updated at 10:12 PM CST on Feb 12, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas County Reports 8th Flu Related Death of Season
    Getty Images
    File photo: flu shot

    Workers with Dallas County Health and Human Services are reporting another flu-related death. 

    Officials said the 69-year-old person died from complications from the seasonal flu. Due to privacy reasons, no other information about the patient is released. 

    This is the eighth person to die in Dallas County from flu-related symptoms this season.

    Just this week, doctors at Children's Health in Dallas and Cook Children's in Fort Worth said the number of cases of flu they saw in the past week has gone up.

    ‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

    [NATL] ‘Parkland Speaks’: School Shooting Survivors Turn Grief Into Activism

    Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have turned to music, poetry, art and activism as they try to cope with the grief of losing 17 students and teachers on Feb 14, 2018.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    The CDC advises all children older than 6 months receive an annual flu vaccine, with rare exception, and adds that some children are at especially high risk of developing serious flu complications which can result in hospitalization and death. DCHHS offers six different immunizations clinic locations.

    The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

    Common flu symptoms are sneezing, coughing, high fever, fatigue and body aches.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices