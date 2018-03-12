Dallas County Reports 4 Additional Flu Deaths

Dallas County health officials confirmed four additional deaths Monday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 78 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 128 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, 12 in Denton County and one in Parker County.

The latest flu-related deaths involved an victims whose ages were 66, 94,92 and 90. All patients had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu.



Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: